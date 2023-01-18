Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday January 18, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday January 18, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, within the weekend you may be able to mend even an important tear in love. The risk is that you may have ruined a relationship, but there is still time to fix it. Courage, at least try! As far as work is concerned, you have many commitments and issues to resolve, give yourself priorities: the stars will assist you.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 18 January 2023), a strange and complex period continues for you in love. Talk to each other and clarify any quarrels that there have been with your partner. As far as work is concerned, things will improve from the end of January. Have some patience. The wind is turning.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, an excellent day awaits you: meetings are favourites. You can take advantage of it, both in terms of work and in love. Launch yourself into new adventures and get busy, new ideas will be rewarded. You just have to find someone who knows how to best value you.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, today – January 18 – will give you beautiful emotions. Do not disperse this positive energy that pervades you and allows you to obtain great satisfaction. As far as work is concerned, what you are experiencing is a very interesting and propitious situation. You have experienced important transformations that are still taking place.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 18 January 2023), on this mid-January day you could easily lose your temper and quarrel with those around you… Try to remain calm. As for work, it will be a hectic day, but luckily you have a lot of creativity and will be able to solve various problems.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a very important day for feelings lies ahead for you. If there are any problems, try to solve them as soon as possible. Work chapter: you must be able to listen to the opinions of others, especially those who think differently from you. The best things often arise from dialogue and diversity.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Capricorn: great satisfactions are on the way. Ready to seize them with joy?

