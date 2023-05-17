Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday May 17, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 17 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, good inner growth on a sentimental level will be necessary over the next few hours. You will have to make an effort to better understand your partner’s needs. Try to avoid too many controversies, especially close to the weekend. As for the work, you will have to try to plan everything with precision.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 17 May 2023), in these first days of the week it will be inevitable to face some problems in love. Don’t worry: you will be able to solve everything thanks to your decision. As far as work is concerned, you will be able to plan some situations well, but don’t dwell too much, also because you don’t have all this time.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you will be stubborn with your partner over the next few hours. There are difficulties with relationships with people who are part of your environment, especially the family one. Beware of relationships with Sagittarius and Virgo signs. Someone will try to put a spoke in your wheels.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, during the next few hours you will not lack strength and you will be able to forget any bitterness. Somehow you will have to ‘force’ your prudent character, giving in to a little impulsiveness. When it comes to work, you will have the opportunity to change, especially if you get tired of doing the same tasks over and over again.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 17 May 2023), during the next few hours you will be looking for a person to talk to and expose your problems without receiving criticism. From June there will be a recovery phase in love. As far as work is concerned, you must plan the best events right now and understand which days it will be necessary to do the most.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Jupiter is always in an excellent aspect but you will also have to adapt to the needs of others, perhaps even accepting some compromises, if necessary. Saturn in opposition will bring changes, but it will be thanks to Jupiter that you will be able to find a way out of even the most serious problems.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: over the next few hours you will not lack strength and you will be able to forget any bitterness and disappointment.

