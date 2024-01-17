Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 17 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you could have a very interesting meeting: keep your eyes open. As far as work is concerned, new things are arriving that will encourage you to do even more. You will have nothing to complain about. Roll up your sleeves. There will be excellent opportunities for success.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 17 January 2024), the moon brings a lot of desire to do and courage in love. As far as work is concerned, you will be very energetic and productive. You will get more than you imagine.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the moon at this moment allows you to experience emotions to the fullest. As far as work is concerned, there are many things to do but there will also be a way to earn more and make a big career leap. Don't settle for too much, look for new stimuli and exciting situations.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, in love it's better not to waste time with people who don't make you feel comfortable in everyday life. Regarding work, there may be a small misunderstanding with colleagues. Roll up your sleeves and you will see that there will be excellent opportunities.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 17 January 2024), you may have some bad moments in love, especially if you are dealing with someone from Scorpio. As far as work is concerned, there is a small crisis but it will be temporary. Don't worry. Hold on.

FISH

Dear Pisces, this moon is beautiful and brings a lot of good humor and desire to do in all fields. As for work, there is a bit of stress, it's up to you to choose whether to lighten the load a little…

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 17, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: you are really charged up and productive like you haven't been for a long time. Roll up your sleeves.

