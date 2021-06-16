Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 16 June 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday June 16, 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius is Fishes present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, if there are tensions, avoid quarrels for trivial reasons. Instead, try to bring back the serenity in the life of a couple. Wait until June 27 to address important issues. As far as work is concerned, things are not going well. It requires patience.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Wednesday 16 June 2021), you are slowly recovering the relationship with your partner after a few moments of great tension. If you have started a new relationship, proceed with caution. Look for stability and serenity even at work.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, avoid losing patience with those you love, you may say a few words too many and regret it. Chapter work: something is not going as you would like … Keep calm and do not argue with colleagues and superiors.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, the Moon protects your relationships, especially starting in the afternoon. In the morning try not to overdo it. This also applies to the sphere of work. Better to do fewer things but do them well.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Fox horoscope, avoid grudges and put aside old grudges and disagreements, particularly if they are about old friends. Try to reconnect. This is also true in love. Work goes well.

FISHES

Dear Pisces, on this day there may be strong discussions that will not lead to anything concrete. As far as work is concerned, you are doing too many things at the same time and you risk getting too tired …

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 16, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Capricorn: with this Moon you can go far. Courage!

