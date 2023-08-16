Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, August 16, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 16 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, your social skills at this time of the year are in great shape at this time of August. Use them to improve your career and finances. Luck may play tricks on you but wisdom will compensate big time. Courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 16 August 2023), you are experiencing a period of ups and downs as regards love. As far as work is concerned, however, you are going strong, don’t let your guard down right now. Go on like this!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, it’s not a great time for your finances. You know it well… Be careful where you put your money and think twice before spending too much money. Your adventurous spirit is always alive and well – keep exploring new possibilities!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, it’s not an easy time for your finances either for you, try to be more cautious with your investments. As for love and feelings in general, there seems to be some clouds on the horizon. However, don’t lose your inner balance. One step at a time with caution.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 16 August 2023), do not let your enthusiasm distract you from your financial responsibilities. Work? Despite your solid career, you may need to adjust your social skills to maintain balance.

FISH

Dear Pisces, It looks like you’re having an interesting time. Very interesting. Although your creativity is at its peak and adaptability makes you versatile in any situation, you may feel a little underwhelmed when it comes to luck.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: your social skills are in great shape in these hours of August.

