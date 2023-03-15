Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, wednesday 15 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – March 15, 2023 – will be the right day to make up for the lost ground in love. As far as work is concerned, you will be faced with important choices but the time has come to give direction to your professional life. Courage. You have to figure out which way to go.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 15 March 2023), you are always very critical of others but if you break down your walls a little you will be able to have very interesting encounters. As far as work is concerned, it takes calm. The best will come soon. Very early.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, love during today’s day will have to be lived more calmly and if you meet new people, don’t underestimate them. As far as work is concerned, be open to new things because they will give you a lot of satisfaction. You are too frenetic and risk making important mistakes.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the Moon is favorable therefore excellent news in the sentimental field. As for work, you are looking for serenity but it will come soon. Everything works out, you just need a little patience.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 15 March 2023), you are having a good time. Especially for couples who love each other. The weekend will offer a lot from this point of view. Be careful, however, at work because you could be left with a handful of flies…

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are going through a somewhat complicated period in love… You still need a little patience. As far as work is concerned, if complicated offers arrive, don’t necessarily accept them. Evaluate the pros and cons before accepting. No need to rush.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 15, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: an excellent period for couples who can consider taking an important step forward such as marriage or children.

