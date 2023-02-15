Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday February 15, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday February 15, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, love is going well thanks also to the support of Mercury. As far as work is concerned, the period of contract renewals has arrived. Including yours too, if you know how to give your best and demonstrate what you’re made of. Courage! You are almost there.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 15 February 2023), in love there could be small squabbles but things of little importance. Keep calm. As far as work is concerned, there is a good recovery even if one must always remain calm.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the Moon in these hours of February helps you solve some love problems. Nothing dramatic, don’t worry. As far as work is concerned, discussions are always around the corner and you are not entirely satisfied with what you are doing.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, love is progressing well and especially on the days of February 17 and 18 which are getting closer and closer. There will be beautiful emotions to live to the fullest alone or with your partner. As for the work, if you wait for a phone call, it will arrive within the next few days. It could be a really good time.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 15 February 2023), beware of lasting relationships because they could have a few too many cracks in these hours… Try to avoid clashes and discussions in general. As far as work is concerned, if you have a business you may start to see more income.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, love during the day today – February 15th – will have to be managed very calmly and good news could arrive at work. Time to time and everything will go as it should. Be confident and calm. On the other hand, you have all the credentials to do well. Happy.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: in the next few days the answers you have been waiting for will arrive. Go on like this!

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 13-19 FEBRUARY 2023