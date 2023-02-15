Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday February 15, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, wednesday 15 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, starting in March, love will be better. Merit of Venus who will come back in favor and will give many possibilities. As far as work is concerned, the time has come to stay calm and avoid conflicts with others. Bite your tongue if necessary.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 15 February 2023), the Moon is dissonant so it’s not an ideal day for relationships in general. As far as work is concerned, there is good news especially from an economic point of view. Each new project must be evaluated with calm and serenity.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the Moon is on your side in these hours and it will go particularly well if you are dealing with someone of the sign of Leo. As far as work is concerned, there is some confusion even if the transit of Mercury will help out.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, love is going well even if from the month of March it will go even better thanks to the support of the planet of love. As far as work is concerned, there is a hostile environment but a way will be found to move forward.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 15 February 2023), in love you are shuffling the cards a bit and thinking of putting everything back on the line… Is it worth it? Think about it. As far as work is concerned, there may be small money issues to resolve.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the Moon is favorable starting from February 17th so for now you still need to have a little patience, but it won’t be long. Don’t worry. As far as work is concerned, conflicts are less and less but we need to start laying solid foundations for the future.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: excellent stars in love, especially if you are dealing with Leo.

