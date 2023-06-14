Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday June 14, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 14th June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the day is to be taken with a grain of salt and one should avoid making any kind of decision, both in terms of love and work. At work it will start to go a little better from the weekend. Have a little more patience.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 14 June 2023), in this period you should think a little more about your well-being than that of others. Put yourself first and don’t sacrifice yourself too much in love and at work.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, yesterday gave you so many emotions, try to bring those positive energies with you today too. At work you have to be careful. Someone could do anything to put a spoke in your wheels, you go straight on your way.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love you often tend to withdraw into yourself but you should try to open up more, even in times of discomfort. Don’t stress too much at work, this is the time to take care of your well-being. You will be able to achieve great things. Trust yourself.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 14 June 2023), let yourself go in love, especially if you try something strong. The decisive moment arrives at work and you will soon find yourself experiencing important changes.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, take advantage of this day to make a nice surprise for your loved one. At work, resolve unresolved issues with bosses and colleagues. It is useless to blame yourself if something does not go as you would like, rather try to find a situation.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: go forward in love, great satisfaction will come.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces