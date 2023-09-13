Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 13 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 13 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the stars are talking about intermittent love emotions and not long-term relationships. Finally everything works out and you can get great satisfaction, even if something isn’t going the way you hoped. At work you may be forced to start from scratch.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 13 September 2023), the moment of serenity has arrived in love and at work there are only a few small residual problems but nothing too serious.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, from this Friday comes a phase of change in love, be ready. At work you are full of energy. You want to demonstrate what you are made of and what your peculiarities are. It doesn’t take much to achieve something truly special.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you need to live love without limits and work hard at work but don’t fall into the usual worries. Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything will soon be fine. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go according to plan.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 13 September 2023), a moment of difficulty arrives in love, perhaps caused by the distance of the partner. Cultivate contacts at work. You will see that soon everything will be fine.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the time has come to live your passions without any brakes. At work, pay attention to some small problems to solve. Not everything goes right, but with your seriousness and diplomacy you will achieve great things in every area.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: live your passions to the fullest, without brakes or hesitations.

