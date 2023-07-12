Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday July 12, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday July 12, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, there is good news for feelings and from the 18th of the month you will also get rid of contrary Venus. At work, continue to work well and you will reap your rewards. Show everyone what you’re made of. Everything will go right.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 12 July 2023), the moon is against it, so be careful in love, especially if your partner is far away. At work you want to do a lot so take advantage of this momentum.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, get ready because feelings will awaken next month and sparks will strike. At work you are about to start a new project and enthusiasm is sky high. On the other hand, you have to start planning now in view of the restart after the summer. The competition is fierce.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the time has come to solve problems in love without thinking too much about it. At work, switch off and enjoy a day of total relaxation. You need to recharge your batteries and not get upset if something doesn’t go as you would like.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 12 July 2023), take advantage of this day to do something nice with your partner and if you are single, don’t lock yourself at home. At work, things start to go better. You will be able to demonstrate to those around you what you are made of. Roll up your sleeves.

FISH

Dear Pisces, don’t be discouraged because from the late afternoon love will shine again in your life. At work there are many projects at stake for the future and good news will arrive soon. You will be able to demonstrate to those around you what you are made of.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 12, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: face and solve the problems that grip you, without wasting time chatting.

