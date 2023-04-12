Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday April 12, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, don’t waste your time getting angry with people, it’s really not worth it. As far as work is concerned, you are in a phase of particular uncertainty which, however, will soon be resolved. Don’t get anxious if something doesn’t go the way you want. Courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 12 April 2023), the day is ideal for feelings: make the most of it as much as you can. As far as work is concerned, there will be important journeys and also conversations with bosses who can give a lot. Be reactive in seizing the opportunities that arise.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love the best thing to do over the next few hours is to feel good and not suffer: leave the past behind you and open yourself up to new things. As far as work is concerned, forget about frustrated colleagues.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in these hours of April you have a great desire to get back on track after getting out of a toxic relationship. As for work, start looking around and making new plans. Change is never a defeat, rather an opportunity.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 12 April 2023), you need to be very careful about new love encounters, especially if you are already in a relationship. As for the work, you have to make some sacrifices but you will do great. Courage.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in these hours of mid-April you have the opposite Moon in love so be careful. Very careful. Caution. As far as work is concerned, there are delays but in a few weeks there will be a decisive turning point. The one you’ve been waiting for? Possible. Be ready and don’t wait for the last minute.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 12, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Capricorn: you can embark on new projects, you have the wind in your sails.

