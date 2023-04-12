Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, wednesday 12 April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the sky over the next few hours of this Wednesday 12 April will prompt you to clarify your relationship: do not postpone the discussions. On the other hand, now the holidays are over and it’s time to get off to a great start. As for the work, there is some tension in the air but nothing unsolvable. It will take diplomacy.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 12 April 2023), with these stars peace finally returns in married life which has recently been a bit eventful. You can clarify yourselves and rediscover union and passion. Try to live love more lightly than usual. As far as work is concerned, new opportunities are on the way to be seized.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, over the next few hours you may feel distant from your loved one but don’t worry, over time the distances will shorten. You will rediscover confidence and enthusiasm in others. As far as work is concerned, you are in a somewhat static phase. You are tired of the usual routine and would like new opportunities for success.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, during the next few hours you will have to make a choice in love: start thinking carefully about what you want. As far as work is concerned, new collaborations are arriving which will be crucial for the future. Maybe you can get off to a great start like it hasn’t happened in a while.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 12 April 2023), all new love stories are important but even stable couples can start making plans for the future. As far as work is concerned, action must be taken. Make your move, just stand by and watch.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have to be careful in love because Venus and Jupiter are opposites. As for work, it’s not a rosy moment and you’ll have to make the best of a bad situation. Roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything will fix itself sooner than expected.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, APRIL 12, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of today is that of Leo: love stories born recently live on their own light and can go far. Very far.

