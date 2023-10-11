Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 11 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday 11 October 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, at this time of the year you feel in total harmony with the world. Over the next few hours of this Wednesday in October you will see how relationships with others will benefit greatly and who knows, maybe some good collaboration might arise this week…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 11 October 2023), you are determined, optimistic and focused: what more could you want to better face challenges? The difficulties and doubts of the past few days have vanished and you have very clear ideas on how to proceed… Take all the time you need to see positive results straight away. Courage!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, restlessness alarm. Over the next few hours, a bit of impatience could emerge for a situation that cannot be resolved… or for something to which a solution has been found but one cannot act on impulse and “close the game” in an instant!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, follow your instinct and your heart when it comes to emotional issues, it’s fine to keep your feet on the ground and follow rationality but if “the ground is ready” to act, don’t worry and act! Courage!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 11 October 2023), a perfect day promises to be a perfect day for you to express your ideas, put opinions on the table and let your creativity run wild! You will find in front of you a series of people ready to listen to you, this is also thanks to how well you have sown in the past but never underestimate your charm! Never.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the time has come for analyses, reflections and also to do some math in your pocket: the mental clarity that distinguishes you will now be of fundamental help in evaluating a situation and perhaps even making an important decision.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, OCTOBER 11, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: perfect day to express your ideas, put opinions on the table and let your creativity run free.

