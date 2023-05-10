Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 10 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during today, Wednesday 10 May 2023, you will be favored by the stars: dedicate more time to love. As far as work is concerned, freelancers are favored as they will be able to find new projects and collaborations. You will be able to find your way easily.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 10 May 2023), the day should be used to understand what is not working in the couple. As far as work is concerned, the time has come to start new projects. You can achieve great things in every field. Courage!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, over the next few hours you could meet someone new: let yourself be surprised. Work? From a working point of view, you have to do your best to achieve important results. There are those who will try to put a spoke in your wheels, but you go straight on your way without looking back.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, from a sentimental point of view there is a bit of uncertainty but it could be yourself who is never satisfied. As far as work is concerned, there is some dissatisfaction but one must be patient. Lots of patience. Things will improve soon enough. Keep going like this!

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 10 May 2023), the stars will be on your side over the next few hours: go out and open up to new acquaintances if you are single. As far as work is concerned, new proposals are arriving to be evaluated and signed. Analyze everything carefully before you act.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the time has come to keep negative thoughts at bay and solve love problems. As far as work is concerned, avoid unnecessary arguments with bosses and colleagues. You risk putting yourself in a bad light with those around you. It’s not worth it especially if you want to advance in your career.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: favor new acquaintances in love. Work projects are also good.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces