Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 10 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todayWednesday 10 January 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, news, satisfactions and consensus are coming for those who work in contact with the public. However, you will have to face a bit of tiredness, given the much energy you have spent between spring and today… As for love, a good period for meetings and new relationships that could reinvigorate both the body and the spirit.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 10 January 2024), important stars in love: from 23 January Venus will become active again in this sense and will accelerate the transformation process that you have started, both in the sentimental and working. There are those who will try to grow and make small/large revolutions.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, satisfaction from the love stories that arise in this period, benevolent stars will reward the people who want to live a true and intense story! Someone will soon be called upon to make a choice!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, you are experiencing a tiring period at work, other hard and tension-filled days await you. Recovery in sight in love, with Venus about to enter this sign and will also help you manage people who are too talkative and verbose.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Wednesday 10 January 2024), as the month of February approaches, the opportunities to be exploited will increase, be ready and don't make the mistake of arriving unprepared for the appointment with the destiny (or with the future). All work situations and personal issues that have value, and are promising, need to be pushed right away.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are nervous, especially those who have started a relationship in the last two or three months and expected much better than the reality of the facts! You may want to question a feeling and understand how things are, especially with Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 10, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Libra: news, satisfactions and consensus coming for those who work in contact with the public. Love is good too!

