Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Wednesday 1 November 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, things are going much better than last month: Venus in the sign starting from Wednesday of next week will make relationships soar, enhancing them to the maximum. If there is still some problem to deal with, hold on at least until the weekend.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 1 November 2023), Venus and Mars give you “powerful” and protected days: your willingness to react will be rewarded with the achievement of a goal! Be clear and explicit if you have to talk to someone, either to define an issue or to obtain some additional advantage. The possibility of a change at work is not excluded.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a great project you are working on can give great satisfaction in this last part of the year: all the recently developed interests, contacts and professional news are enhanced by good stars. You will very soon be able to obtain advantages that perhaps you didn’t even expect.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you need to stop for a moment, fatigue and stress are starting to make themselves felt because you are managing too many situations at the same time… When you get nervous you then tend to isolate yourself and somatise, perhaps “drowning” in confusion and making things even more difficult.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 1 November 2023), you are a little nervous about a project that is struggling to take off or a confirmation that does not arrive: don’t panic and continue working or waiting. The first two weeks of November will be difficult and we will have to be good at resisting without ruining anything. Courage. Roll up your sleeves.

FISH

Dear Pisces, period of psychophysical recovery for you, you are motivated and rested so you could put a nice idea in the pipeline for 2024: creativity will certainly take you far despite the contrary Moon which could generate some annoying disputes. From next week Venus will no longer be in opposition and even love will be easier and more beautiful to manage.

