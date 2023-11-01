Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday 1 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 1 November 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, these days you are experiencing will be productive, but what an effort! You have the road ahead in mind and you know how to overcome the challenges that await you or make up for lost time, however a bit of tiredness is emerging… Decisive changes are ahead. If you need to clarify any outstanding issues, do so within these 24 hours. Courage.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 1 November 2023), be cautious in your relationships with others, especially in those in which something has changed since October. The sky will allow you to recover as best as possible and already in these hours you have the sensation of being less agitated than usual. You are experiencing impetuous days.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you too are undergoing a recovery, especially from a sentimental point of view. Hold on for a little while longer. From November 9th Venus will return in favor bringing benefits and sighs of relief. Tensions remain regarding social and work relationships.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, what you are experiencing will be an important moment for all those who want to redeem themselves from a gray period, tensions regarding work, study or money remain but you will soon have good solutions to start getting back on top! In the month of November it would be better to indulge in new discoveries and not miss any opportunities.

ALL PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 1 November 2023), do not refuse any invitation until Friday and also take the opportunity to talk about money and relationships: these will, in fact, be the dominant themes of the rest of the week and in particular for those who have their own business. The weekend will then bring vigor to the sentimental sector.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, if you have a project locked in a drawer it would be time to take it out or at least talk about it with the right people…: the things they are doing now have a different (higher) value than in the past. Good news from love. Even for those who are married.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, NOVEMBER 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: excellent news from love. The work sphere is also good, but bring out your ideas!

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES