Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayWednesday March 1, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, love in March is booming. At work there are still some difficulties but better not to be discouraged. In the end, with your organizational skills, you will be able to put a piece together and find a solution to all the challenges. You really have a lot to deal with, but fear not.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 1 March 2023), excellent news for the love that sees you as protagonists again even if you will have to step forward first. There are good opportunities at work. It’s just a beautiful sky. Take advantage of it because it won’t always be like this.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, perhaps as a couple you are getting a little bored as it often happens to you. At work you continue with the same energy as always because you are full of winning ideas. Make the most of and enjoy this favorable period.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, excellent news for love on this first day of March. Opportunities will not be lacking from all points of view. This is your redemption time. You will be able to achieve great things. On the other hand, you are stubborn and when you put one thing in your head it is difficult to change your mind.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 1 March 2023), it would be better to keep calm in love because today you could say that word too many to your partner. At work, the time has come to make choices for the future.

FISH

Dear Pisces, is there anyone you like? Then come forward. This is the ideal moment to take the plunge and take risks from all points of view. At work you feel strong but there may be discussions with some colleagues.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one dePisces: if there is a person you like, throw yourself in and come forward. Besides, what do you have to lose? Nothing.

