Paolo Fox horoscope today | Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Wednesday 1st March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, love will be kissed by the stars in this new month of 2023. There will be many emotions to experience in March and also new work projects. You can prove your worth to everyone.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Wednesday 1 March 2023), good news on the love front with favorable Venus which gives a good boost to feelings. At work you will need to be cautious and look for solutions to solve problems.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the new month begins with many beautiful emotions. Love will once again be the protagonist of your life and at work you have the planets on your side so be more daring. You can carry out your projects and show everyone what you are made of.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love try to put the past and misunderstandings over your head. The work is going well, you have many new ideas and beautiful projects to carry on. You will be able to achieve great things. It’s up to you to give your best and show what you’re made of.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Wednesday 1 March 2023), February was not an easy month from a psychological point of view but from March it will get better, especially for feelings. At work, on the other hand, a little tiredness remains.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during this time it seems that love for you takes a back seat. Perhaps you are working too hard. New projects are struggling to take off for now but better to remain calm. Otherwise, you risk making serious mistakes.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, MARCH 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: in this period the stars assist you and you can experience great emotions.

