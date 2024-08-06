Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Tuesday 6 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Tuesday 6th August 2024 for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the stars during the next few hours of this August will encourage you to participate rather than remain silent. These are exciting days that you are experiencing, to be lived to the fullest: you can do everything you have in mind. In these hours you will begin to think about your future with more optimism and confidence.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, August 6, 2024), the Moon and Venus will be in perfect harmony over the next few hours: it’s time to love again. The stars of August will help you get rid of some problems that have been bothering you for too long. The end of the month has a nice surprise in store for you.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the transit of Venus in Virgo now requires you to clarify in love by eliminating any doubts or perplexities. If you are carrying on two parallel stories it is time to make a choice … The month of August will be slow if there are doubts and important decisions to make.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, a favorable conjunction between the Moon and Venus in the next few hours could also lead to the birth of a romantic relationship. At this point, you can get back into the game, in every area of ​​your life. Your health is good, but don’t overexert yourself, a little meditation wouldn’t hurt…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, August 6, 2024), what you are experiencing will be a summer month of strength that will put you in the spotlight. Something that you don’t mind at all… However, it is better not to ask for too much, not to have too high expectations of others or to postpone decisions.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Moon, Mercury and Venus will soon enter your sign. This is a month full of passions, reconciliations, discussions and future choices. A good day awaits you to cultivate new relationships. You are very active and full of energy.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 6, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: Moon, Mercury and Venus will enter your sign. Month rich in passions.

