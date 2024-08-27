Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Tuesday 27 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 27 Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you are procrastinating a bit too much: not everything is going as you want. Maybe you are not satisfied with your partner or you have doubts. Better to talk to each other and try to clarify any problems. As for work, close agreements that will be decisive for the future.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, August 27, 2024), you have finally digested a big disappointment that had generated considerable anger. You must love yourself and think more about yourself. As for work, good news is coming with the recovery. Courage!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you want and need to forget a discussion that made you suffer. Dedicate time and effort to it. As for work, in these hours of late August you have a strength and authority that you have been missing for a long time. You have finally shown everyone your value and now you want to reap the benefits of your commitment.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in the next few hours of this August 27, 2024, you will have to clarify your love life. You cannot have a foot in two camps. As for work, you are not very focused. Maybe you are not getting the most you wanted. You are unmotivated and those around you notice it.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, August 27, 2024), a special person will allow you to get closer to your family in the next few hours. If you have to discuss with those around you, do it now because later it won’t be the right time…

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, take advantage of these last bits of summer to meet new people, try new adventures. Especially if you are single, you could meet your soul mate. Or at least someone who will make you smile again and want to love. As for work, good news is coming.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 27, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that Taurus: you have overcome a bad disappointment in love.

