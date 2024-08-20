Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Tuesday 20 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday, August 20, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, if you are single, maybe it is because you have become too defensive. Now let go because this period promises well. As for work, it is time to throw yourself into new challenges, come on!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, August 20, 2024), in love this day brings with it some too much tension. As for work, from September you will be more energetic and everything will go well!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love you want to make up for lost time, now you want to give in to passion. As for work, contacts and new agreements are favored! Show all your value. Courage!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, good emotions are coming for many of you, but it is better not to waste time. Especially if you like someone: how about making a move? As for work, there is a good energy and this is a recovery phase!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday, August 20, 2024), it’s better to be cautious and pay attention to your words: the situation is not as clear as you would like. As for work, try to face everything with courage even if you have to start a new project!

FISH

Dear Pisces, try to do the things you care about most today and tomorrow because, unfortunately, the sky in love does not promise well in the near future. As for work, from the second half of September you will start off great!

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 20, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Sagittarius: excellent opportunities, especially at work. Show what you are made of.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO