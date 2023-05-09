Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 9 May 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 9 May 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, Heaven is on your side and will help you in your new encounters over the next few hours. Those who have been single for some time can meet a soul mate. As far as work is concerned, you have spent enough in the last period but the situation is still favourable. Try to limit your outings.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 9 May 2023), try not to get too agitated, especially in love. As for the work, if you are not satisfied, wait before speaking. It’s not the right day. Bite your tongue if necessary…

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, it’s a beautiful day to experience strong emotions to the fullest even if you would have to make a choice. As for work, keep a low profile: there will be a way to make your ideas count in the future. You will be able to achieve great things. Courage!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the Moon during today – May 9, 2023 – will be favorable: let yourself go in love. As for work, not everything is going smoothly so start looking around. You will be able to show everyone what you are made of. You will be able to take away some great satisfactions.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 9 May 2023), a phase of recovery in love begins for you after a difficult period. As far as work is concerned, everything is going well and contacts are favoured.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, if you have recently broken up, try to move forward and start again. As far as work is concerned, you are waiting for a call that is slow in coming. Make yourself heard in order to solicit everything and everyone. Roll up your sleeves.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: go ahead and start again after a period of severe crisis. The turning point has arrived, but it’s up to you to follow it up!

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO