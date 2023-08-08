Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 8 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libras, do you feel left out? React, try to find your place again. Bring out your grit. As far as work is concerned, it hasn’t been an easy year so far but now it’s time to just think about the holidays!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 8 August 2023), you are a little subdued and don’t feel like doing anything. Try to relax and not think too much about it. In love and work, tensions will ease from mid-August.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, try to be more available than usual and open with your partner. He deserves it and the relationship will benefit from it. As far as work is concerned, there may be some challenges, but you will have the strength to overcome them.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, family relationships will be at the center of your attention during this August day. Try to devote time to your loved ones. As far as work is concerned, you will have the opportunity to obtain new opportunities and grow professionally.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 8 August 2023), you will be more sensitive and romantic than usual. Single, you might meet someone special. Truly special. As for work, try to manage your energies and focus on realistic goals.

FISH

Dear Pisces, interpersonal relationships will be at the center of your attention throughout this week. Show your love to loved ones. As far as work is concerned, you will be very intuitive and will be able to find creative solutions.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: you will have the opportunity to get new opportunities and grow professionally.

