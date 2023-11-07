Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 7 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Tuesday 7 November 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, Venus is opposite and could bring a lot of nervousness in the sentimental sphere. Pay close attention. As regards work, as well as in love, there will be the risk of arguing with others. Better to keep a low profile.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 7 November 2023), there could be tensions in love so it’s better not to provoke your partner too much. When it comes to work, take more risks and show everyone what you are capable of.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, try not to live a parallel love story because it will backfire on you. As for work, be careful not to ruin relationships with others just because of a little misunderstanding. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love there may be problems with your partner but don’t let yourself be overwhelmed by negative thoughts. As for work, you are full of things to do. You will see that soon everything will be fine. Roll up your sleeves. Not everything goes according to plan, but things will get better soon.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 7 November 2023), you are very tired lately but don’t worry because there will soon be a good recovery. As far as work is concerned, it’s time for reckoning. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like. Roll up your sleeves.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, be careful because this period is very challenging for feelings. Perhaps there have been arguments and arguments with those around you. But don’t get angry, go straight on your way and you will see that everything will soon be fine. As far as work is concerned, everything is going well but you want a leap in quality.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, NOVEMBER 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: in love, try not to keep your foot in both shoes, you deserve better.

