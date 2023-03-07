Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday March 7, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, there are strong contradictions in this period: having so many planets in opposition and in any case relevant planets like Jupiter “against” could cause some annoyance. For example, to those who are right and want to get a ransom if they are wrong.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 7 March 2023), strength is not lacking and this week will help recovery, there will be an important moment in the next few days. What to prioritize? Certainly to love, especially if it has already been born during the first part of the month of February. Work? The next few days will be decisive for those who have to make a professional choice or want to carry out a project.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there is a beautiful sky that accompanies you with more or less important weeks until the end of April. The first recommendation is not to lose sight of a goal or a goal, a project that you have probably already had in mind for some time.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during today – March 7, 2023 – a little discomfort has arrived. Those who have received an award or a special assignment will now realize the responsibility and commitment required. You know that you must be faithful to your principles and that you cannot betray the need to see clearly in all the things you do, so don’t compromise!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 7 March 2023), excellent sky as regards purchases; you always want to try something new, so if you have to do your usual job, you want to at least make it more dynamic and change it.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, you will be ready to move on and start a new phase of your existence, this is because many balances will already change in March. Sometimes fate can be ruthless and impose a new life path different from what we would have imagined.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Scorpio: strength is not lacking and this week will help recovery, there will be an important moment in the next few days.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO