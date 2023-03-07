Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, March 7, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, tuesday 7 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, fast growing sky although it is clear that a lot depends on age and circumstances. There won’t be a few born under this sign who will have good satisfactions by the end of the month of April. The transit of Jupiter continues to be very important.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 7 March 2023), a season of great decisions has begun, often when we live an important year (as 2023 will be) contradictions can arise. For example, in a valid year I can decide to eliminate those relationships that do nothing but create difficulties…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, yours will be a particular sky for the whole week, it seems that there are some difficulties or small worries to overcome. In these hours the Moon transits in the sign but we must remember that there are tensions concerning work…

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are almost there. You are at the last kilometre. Unfortunately or fortunately, March and April will be months with severe cuts and delays, so all those who thought they could get an answer or a job confirmation in a short time will be forced to still have to be patient.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 7 March 2023), an interesting week, we have Jupiter and Venus in good shape, this also represents the desire for love that can finally be satisfied. However, one must not aim for impossible goals. Lucidity!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are experiencing a period of reflection rather than action, but no problem, yours is a zodiac sign that loves to stop and think for a long time so as not to make mistakes. Not everything will be so easy to manage.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, MARCH 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: the transit of Jupiter continues to be very important.

