Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox's horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Tuesday July 4, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you may soon stop to reevaluate a person close to you who you thought you knew well, very well. You will be able to express what you think and feel with extreme ease and authenticity, without the fear of exposing yourself to the judgment of others. Courage.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 4 July 2023), you will soon have growing confidence and you will be able to recover the serenity that you have lacked in recent times. You would do well to make the most of this newfound energy to work on old or new projects.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, holding your tongue will be a tough task over the next few hours. Are you not capable of it? Bite your tongue! Nonetheless, you’ll have a hard time not saying what you think about people outright. Sincerity is fine, but be careful not to offend anyone.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, your every idea or initiative could have positive, unexpected and lasting consequences. So good. You will have high morale and you will feel able to overcome any obstacle or unexpected event that the stars will submit to you. The satisfactions will not be long in coming.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 4 July 2023), try not to get overwhelmed by the anxiety of doing and immediately getting the result you want. By doing so you will only end up burning the stages. Be patient even if these days your head is full of ideas that you would like to implement.

FISH

Dear Pisces, over the next few hours you will be guided by a great openness of mind and grace that will not go unnoticed. Your altruism will bring you luck and come back to you. Keep this attitude, because it will make you even stronger and more energetic than usual.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: you manage to recover the lost ground and find serenity again. So good!

