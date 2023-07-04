Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, tuesday 4 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours you risk being attacked by an unusual melancholy that will make you pessimistic or at least nervous. Don’t forget that everything takes its time to mature. Time to time. Try not to dwell too much on everything, otherwise you will turn a small unexpected event into a drama.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 4 July 2023), over the next few hours you will have clarity of purpose and you will know exactly where you want to go. You will be assisted by valid and trusted allies and collaborators. The only gripe could be the one related to the physical form…

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you will soon be able to make yourself useful to more people and you will arrive at the end of the day satisfied with what you have done. You are a positive influence to others during this time. Attention to energy: find moments to recharge your batteries.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the stars over the next few hours will above all favor your relationship life. You will be completely absorbed by family and work partnerships: there is no better way to make you more energetic and strong! Take advantage of it to communicate your ideas, share what you feel.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 4 July 2023), you are eager to enjoy everything beautiful that life can give you. Over the next few hours you will have an enthusiasm that will involve the people close to you. Just try not to be impatient or you risk taking some not quite correct shortcuts…

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you could make new constructive and inspiring acquaintances. These days you will be as charismatic and charming as ever: creating a new bond will be child’s play. The stars allow you to take away some great satisfactions.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 3, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: with these stars your professional but also your sentimental life will take off.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces