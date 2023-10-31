Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 31 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 31 October 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, Venus will soon enter your zodiac sign, those who have a sentimental crisis could also take advantage of the stars over the next few weeks to solve a problem. A week awaits you that presents lively and dynamic planetary aspects, requires careful participation and also brings a bit of tension… Roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 31 October 2023), you absolutely must get back into the game. Get off the couch! The stars are interesting, the passage of three planets in the zodiac sign is an element of strength, to be exploited. Venus confirms a feeling. Stories that have not gone well in recent times should not be recovered but something new can be found.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, self-employed jobs will work better in this period, favoring people who deal with creativity. Not only do you have energy but also good ideas. Feelings travel subdued because there is a bit of boredom, but a lot will change after the first week of November. Without too many scruples it will be time to let go.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you need to be on your own every now and then, when you isolate yourself you can better understand what the best strategies to implement are. Despite having a sociable base, the sign, because it loves relationships with others, has to stop every now and then. Almost everyone born under this sign reserves a corner of the house intended for reflection.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (October 31, 2023), you should only do one thing, recover serenity, avoid conflicts and solve a physical problem. Getting tired, doing things in excess, testing yourself is not recommended at all. The new projects won’t take off right away…

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, you should have noticed that in recent days the results of your work have improved. You must look to the future with hope. Make requests now to get the desired results soon. The positions of the planets are better when it comes to work, while there are still sentimental decisions or distances to fill.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 30 OCTOBER 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one dhe Scorpio: the stars are interesting, the passage of three planets in the zodiac sign is an element of strength, to be exploited.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO