Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 31 January 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, this is a rather special day, you are a little tired and the planets are rowing against you, making you nervous. At work you need to be patient because opportunities will not fail to arrive. Also have faith and you will see that soon everything will be fine.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 31 January 2023), be careful because you have the opposite moon which brings nervousness and also a lot of tiredness. At work you do not feel free and do not want to suffer any kind of imposition.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this Tuesday begins with the favorable sun which gives you a good dose of energy to pour into love. An important proposal could arrive at work. Evaluate the pros and cons before accepting, but everything really seems to be going right.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you have venus in favor so excellent news for love. As far as work is concerned, you could change points of reference but perhaps it’s for the best because you are no longer completely satisfied with the people around you.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 31 January 2023), love is fine and is illuminated by a beautiful sun in the sign. If you like someone, get to know them better. The work requires commitment but you will be able to overcome even the moments of difficulty.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, if you are already with someone you love then keep it up because there will be a way to make good plans for the future. At work comes an opportunity to clarify conflicts and expect a nice proposal. You have so many planets in your favour, it’s your day.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 31, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is dand Pisces: you can make good plans for the future, many planets on your side. In short, you will see that everything will go the right way, you just have to have more confidence in yourself.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: JANUARY 30 – FEBRUARY 5, 2023