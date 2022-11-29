Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday November 29, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday November 29, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, love is not going well at the end of November, perhaps you like a person who is too distant from you and you have doubts. Try to clarify yourself. As far as work is concerned, watch out for discussions with colleagues… Bite your tongue to avoid arguments. It’s not the time to argue.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 29 November 2022), in love you lack concentration a little, but during today – Tuesday 29 November 2022 – everything will get better. As far as work is concerned, the situation is improving: now there is less chaos in your life. So good.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, good love, over the next few hours of this Tuesday November 29, let yourself go to beautiful emotions. As far as work is concerned, there is certainly no shortage of news: you will have to pass tests in the coming year! If you succeed, you will get great satisfaction.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, good new encounters, today – Tuesday 29 November 2022 – will be an interesting day for love. As far as work is concerned, nice surprises will arrive by the end of December. Courage. You are on the right track!

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 29 November 2022), in these hours you want to indulge in beautiful emotions. After all, you deserved it. As far as work is concerned, when a door closes, a door will open. Courage. Don’t give up right now!

FISH

Dear Pisces, well love, in the last few days you have been working a lot on your character. As far as work is concerned, there are some tensions because you have so many responsibilities to manage. Try to stay calm and find solutions. You can’t afford to be wrong.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: love is good, you are working a lot on your character. Work? Maybe some voltage too much…

