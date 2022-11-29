Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday November 29, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love over the next few hours it is better to clarify and say what you really think. As far as work is concerned, there are improvements, but beware of household expenses: they are, perhaps, a little too much… Moderation.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 29 November 2022), in love not everything goes as you would like in these hours of late November: will it be because you are facing every situation alone? Try asking for help… As far as work is concerned, there are some tensions, but starting from Wednesday everything will change for the better.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Venus is opposite, but there will certainly be no shortage of interesting situations for those who want occasional relationships. As far as work is concerned, try to pay more attention and understand who is in front of you. It will be essential…

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love there is a little uncertainty in these late November hours… This makes you agitated, nervous. Difficult to manage. As far as work is concerned, there is stability, but you are also a little tired and need to rest! Relax…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 29 November 2022), the Moon is in opposition. In love you will have to try to move forward, overcome obstacles as quickly as possible. You can’t stop. As far as work is concerned, you have to deal with some little problems that still need to be solved… Try to get rid of them as soon as possible.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love there is a bit of boredom, you don’t quite know what to do. To move on? stop here? As for work, minor annoyances on the horizon, perhaps something is not going as you would like.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: in love it is better to clarify. Good job, but keep the expenses at bay…

