Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 29 June 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 29 June 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – Tuesday 29 June 2021 – will be a complex day in love: if you have realized that your story has come to an end, it is useless to drag it for no reason. Better to turn the page. At work these days there will be important news for your career.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, in love you are prudent and this is certainly a good thing, even if sometimes you should try to conquer your partner with some surprise moves. If you are not understood and valued, you risk getting nervous. At work there is more than something you should change, but there are obstacles.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

GEMINI

Dear Gemini, in love you have so many things to say and to clarify as soon as possible. You are tired of the usual routine and there are different attitudes of the partner that just do not go down. Be clear and assert your reasons. At work you have to deal with too many expenses, try to contain yourself.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2021

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the day today love is really positive, take advantage of it: Moon and Jupiter are favorable for new encounters. At work, it is sometimes necessary to know how to compromise. However, this does not mean giving up your ethics and morals.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 29 June 2021), the day is positive in love. The transit of Venus prompts you to feel strong feelings towards those around you. Mars then makes everything easier and more peaceful. At work, carry out your projects with enthusiasm, they will bear fruit.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the Moon in opposition can create more than a few differences. Better to keep calm and the bar straight. You could easily lose patience, try to keep your tongue at bay. Some problems in the family or too much fatigue take away your serenity. At work, the period requires attention.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 29, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: good love and favorite new projects.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND FISH

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: JUNE 28 – JULY 4 2021