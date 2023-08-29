Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 29 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 29 August 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, love cannot fail to be booming in these late summer hours. If you are single you can find your soul mate. But where to want it, look around! Work is also positive, especially for those who run a commercial business.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 29 August 2023), you should question yourself more, you don’t lack ambitions and neither do you lack talent. As far as work is concerned, you need to expose yourself more. Do it with the utmost calm and serenity.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, with this favorable Moon you must be more daring, start going out, building something special. As far as work is concerned, there are excellent opportunities for growth and development. You will be able to achieve great things. Show everyone what you’re made of. Courage! Roll up your sleeves!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in the next few hours of this end of August, someone could come back to knock on your door, with great confidence and enthusiasm. Work chapter: there will be discussions with a colleague. Try to always maintain a constructive and serene relationship with colleagues and superiors.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 29 August 2023), in the next few hours you will have to relax and make peace with your partner, especially if something is not going your way. As far as work is concerned, proceed calmly and with the right confidence to achieve great things.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, the favorable Moon over the next few hours of this end of August will allow you to go out with your partner with the desire to discover new things. As far as work is concerned, don’t argue with customers, try to understand and find a solution as soon as possible.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 29, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: with the Moon in your sign, a good day in love promises.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO