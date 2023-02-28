Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday February 28, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday February 28, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in these hours of late February you have a favorable Moon so take advantage of it to experience emotions to the fullest. As far as work is concerned, there may be an obstacle to overcome but you will be able to do it well. You have all the cards in order.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 28 February 2023), the month is ending and tiredness will make itself felt, with increasing stress at work you may suffer a drop in concentration. Don’t let yourself be discouraged and even love will be ready to smile at you. Courage!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, it’s time to unfurl the sails of pulling your all out. The closing of the month is ready to give you emotions regarding the sentimental sphere. Excellent period for work too, the time has come to catch up, to recover something unsolved that you have been dragging on for too long.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, love is booming right now and you will soon have to make important choices for your life but the planets are with you. Take advantage of this excellent transit, but then it’s up to you to give your best and get great satisfaction. Courage, get busy!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 28 February 2023), the ascent continues, the moment is very positive and the sentimental sphere will go great and will continue to improve. Work? The workplace is also growing sharply, continue to take advantage of the positive flow.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the planets are still on your side, ready to open up new opportunities for you as long as you know how to weigh them. Don’t make hasty decisions. With the Sun and Jupiter in your sign, the time has come to move on and welcome new loves. Great loves.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Capricorn: love is great and it shows. The planets are assisting you, it’s up to you to make the most of this positive moment.

