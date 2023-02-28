Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday February 28, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 28 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, fantastic period for feelings but be careful of the people you choose by your side. Evaluate them thoroughly. As for work, if you are looking for a new job you will find many opportunities. It’s up to you to make the most of them. Courage!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 28 February 2023), in love you need to have a lot of patience because there could be problems, misunderstandings of some kind. You risk something not going according to plan. As far as work is concerned, it would be better not to make hasty choices.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, over the next few hours you will have many planets in your favour, from the moon to Mercury up to passing through Saturn, so good for feelings. As far as work is concerned, pay attention to ongoing lawsuits (or quarrels) that could cause some discomfort.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, on this last day of the month of February, a better phase will begin for your love life. Great news then. As far as work is concerned, an agreement will need to be re-discussed by the end of May. You will see that everything will be fine.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 28 February 2023), you have the opposite Moon: try to be prudent in love. As for work, you’re very productive so it’s a great day to get busy. Courage! At work!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, if you have some love problems, don’t worry because you will be able to solve everything in a short time. In these days you should verify that the work you are doing is really the one that deeply satisfies you.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: get ready to experience great emotions, especially in love. You will see that you will be able to take away some great satisfactions.

