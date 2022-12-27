Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, December 27, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 27 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, starting today, wonderful days await you in which to rest and celebrate the beginning of the new year which is now upon us. Just a few perplexities here and there, but nothing to fear. Courage! Everything will be resolved in a short time.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 27 December 2022), the day ahead will not be all roses and flowers as you hope. Favor emotional ties such as friendships or love while things will go a little worse at work. Hold on a little longer. The new year will bring new things.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the next few hours of this Tuesday 27 December 2022 there will be good news for feelings but also, albeit to a lesser extent, for work. But the best day will come later: Friday, thanks to the entry of Mars into your sign, you will have something extra. Try to look to the future with great confidence.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, starting today – Tuesday 27 December 2022 – you will experience seven days that are not exactly exciting in various respects. Try to be very concentrated especially with regard to the workplace. Courage and confidence.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 27 December 2022), not exactly exciting days are coming for you and characterized by many ups and downs. However, try not to lose patience… Bite your tongue before speaking and generating quarrels… Hold on. It’s not worth it.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are experiencing a really positive week especially with regard to sentimental relationships and relationships related to family and friendships thanks to the entry of the Moon into your sign. In short, it’s time to take a big step forward in relationships. Good news also with regard to work.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: good news as far as romantic relationships are concerned. Throw yourself into new adventures with courage!

