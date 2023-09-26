Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 26 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 26 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, if you have been separated for a long time you should start looking around with more confidence and tranquility. As for work, there was a small hitch but now you will be able to resolve everything and move forward. You will see that you will be able to overcome the problems and shortcomings of this period. Support the bad moments and step forward into the world with enthusiasm.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 26 September 2023), if you are single, take advantage of this day at the end of September to meet new people. As far as work is concerned, there is some extra thought but only for precarious financial issues.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, both the moon and Venus are in favor in these hours of September, green light for feelings, especially if you are dealing with someone from Libra. As far as work is concerned, a nice recovery phase begins. You will see that little by little everything will get better, but don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, there is something that isn’t working in your relationship… Try to understand what. Work chapter: start moving to look for new jobs. You are tired of the usual routine and you will see that little by little everything will fall into place. In short, roll up your sleeves.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 26 September 2023), address your relationship problems immediately and don’t put it off any longer. Courage! As far as work is concerned, this is a positive period that will lead you to good career advancement.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, this day at the end of September and the next ones will be very beautiful from the point of view of feelings. As for work, don’t stress too much, try to take things more lightly. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: if there are long-term problems you will see that everything will soon be fine, but you must be consistent and patient.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO