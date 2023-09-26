Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 26 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 26 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today is the day of love opportunities so don’t lock yourself in the house, look around! As for work, you will have to put in a lot of effort because it will be a very intense week.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 26 September 2023), pay maximum attention in love because the sky does not help from a sentimental point of view. As far as work is concerned, it would be better to start looking for new collaborators. Beware of wasted opportunities.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, be careful in love because today, Tuesday 26 September 2023, will be a somewhat controversial day. As far as work is concerned, you will be pushed towards new paths but this will make you grow even more.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you have been a little agitated lately, you should find some serenity later on. When it comes to work, you need double the commitment because not everyone in your team is as committed as they should be. Only a healthy and conscious lust saves the young man from stress and Catholic action, Zucchero sang.

ALL PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 26 September 2023), this day is beautiful for love even if during the next few hours there will be some more thoughts. Work chapter: you should take a break. You can’t always get what you want, but you will see that there will be great satisfactions coming your way.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, this day at the end of September is perfect for having love conversations, even uncomfortable ones. As for work, there is a lot of enthusiasm, try not to lose it. Indeed, take the opportunity to roll up your sleeves and understand which way you are going. You will see that everything will be fine. Not all is lost.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 26, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: if there are unfinished business in love, it’s the right time to roll up your sleeves and understand which way to go. You will see that everything will soon be fine.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES