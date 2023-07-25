Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday July 25, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday July 25, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you have the Moon in your sign. At this stage you are dealing with those who do not understand your sensitive nature and you also occasionally have worries about the future. Jupiter is in opposition and speaks of trials to overcome.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 25 July 2023), the moment is positive for long-term couples but don’t expect the impossible. In any case it is always better not to force your hand. In the employment sector, on the other hand, small delays are possible even with regard to some outstanding payments.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, from Friday the Moon will be in your sign and the Sun and Venus will also be in favour. In this period the stars give you great strength, which involves both friendship and passion. Meetings are favorites and emotions are to be experienced without hesitation.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, many wonder if they were born to work, also because when you are passionate about a project, then you set aside everything else to be able to get the best out of it. 2023 is an important year to affirm yourself. In view of Sunday, try to give yourself a few more emotions.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 25 July 2023), sometimes you get too nervous and on this day some will feel a little too pressured and others will have the feeling of not being completely satisfied.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the Moon will be beautiful for a couple of days, so you can use it to experience a more advantageous situation. If there have been doubts in love, now you will be called to resolve them.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: the moment is positive for long-standing couples but don’t expect the impossible.

