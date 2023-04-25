Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 25 April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, if you’ve broken up for some time, it’s time to reopen your heart to love: the person you’ve been waiting for could appear around the corner. On the professional side, a new job is in the air. Be ready and show what you’re made of.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 25 April 2023), take advantage of this day of celebration, perhaps in front of a barbecue, to meet new people. You may find interesting personalities, both in terms of relationships and work.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, those who have broken up could find the right time to start again with a new relationship. At work, results and gratification are slow in coming: we need to speed up the times. You will be able to achieve great things in a short time.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, faced with the difficulties of love, you need to move forward and not throw yourself down. It’s useless anyway. In the working world, unexpected opportunities could arise to be seized on the fly. But evaluate the pros and cons before accepting.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (today April 25, 2023), you are going through a moment of love crisis: passion is missing, but this could rekindle if you know how to put stress aside. Thoughts, in love, also come from the unhappiness of a job that doesn’t convince you.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love, the crisis is leading you to leave each other: perhaps dividing the streets becomes the best solution for both. Among the topics of discord, your job: no rewards, too much stress and anger you bring home.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, APRIL 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Taurus: it can be the right opportunity to meet new people. And then often from what comes what.

