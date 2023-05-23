Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 23 May 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, it would be better to keep calm in love because the planets cause a bit of turmoil in the couple. As far as work is concerned, you are experiencing a moment of difficulty. The results never seem to come but you have to be patient. Lots of patience.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 23 May 2023), heaven speaks of great and important news in love but be careful not to always make the same mistakes. As far as work is concerned, you have to keep calm and live everything with tranquility and serenity.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, be careful in love not to expose yourself too much because you may not receive the hoped-for response from your loved one. As far as work is concerned, you are a little in doubt but you will soon find the right answers to all your questions.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love you have to be very careful, especially if you are undecided between two people. Starting this Saturday, however, we will have clearer ideas. Hold on. As far as work is concerned, it’s better not to have unnecessary fears, strike while the iron is hot.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 23 May 2023), in love there will be a way to experience beautiful moments even if you may be a little more controversial than usual. As for work, an important meeting could be missed but there will be a way to reschedule it. No worries.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, the Moon is on your side. Don’t be afraid to let go of love. As far as work is concerned, you have to be careful with money but there will be a good recovery towards the end of the month. You will know how to achieve great things and you will see that everything will work out. Have confidence in your qualities.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: with the Moon on your side you can achieve great things in every field.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO