Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 23 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love over the next few hours you will have a great desire to get involved. You should use this time to let go and express your feelings. As far as work is concerned, bet everything on being diplomats and mediators.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 23 May 2023), this is the right time to love and let yourself be loved. As far as work is concerned, if there has been a crisis, it should be overcome with commitment and determination. Courage. You are able to do it easily.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, unfortunately in love you feel distant from your partner and this thing is negatively affecting your relationship. As far as work is concerned, this is a moment of serenity and strength. You can show everyone what you are made of with little effort.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love you are finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and this weekend will give you the opportunity to experience great emotions. As far as work is concerned, you need to set limits and assert yourself more. Someone will try to put a spoke in your wheels, but you go straight on your way. Don’t worry about them…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 23 May 2023), love proceeds in the best way and if you are single you will have the opportunity to meet someone special. As far as work is concerned, you have to bow your head and carry on despite everything and everyone. The news is around the corner. Go and discover them!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, with the opposite Moon you have to be very careful in relationships with others. Even to words. As for work, there could be a nice change, be ready. You will be able to demonstrate what pasta you are made of. You will be great diplomats, and this is a real blessing at work and beyond…

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope Today’s di Paolo Fox is that of Leo: love proceeds in the best possible way in this period, even at work there are great satisfactions.

