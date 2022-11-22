Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, November 22, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday November 22, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, during today – November 22nd – loves born recently can turn into something special. Maybe a friendship, even a historical one, could hide something else. Make sure this feeling is the same for the other as well. As far as work is concerned, some news is coming. Be ready.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 22 November 2022), a lot of criticism towards your partner. Try to talk to each other and clarify. Better to say things to your face, if there’s something that doesn’t suit you, rather than keeping everything inside. As for the job, read all the clauses of an agreement before signing. Attention!

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, those who want to discover strong and authentic emotions must throw themselves more, not keep everything inside. A little courage! Dating favorites for those who have been single for a lifetime. As far as work is concerned, try to put your real needs and requirements on paper.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in these hours there is tension in love, perhaps not everything is going the right way. Lately it’s been difficult to find a common ground with your partner… Don’t give up. Beware of outings, lately you have had a lot of expenses and now your wallet is crying a lot.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Tuesday 22 November 2022), in love you are convinced that you have the right person by your side. Try not to be afraid to overreach. News coming to work.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, if there’s someone you like, throw yourself headlong, with everything you have inside. What have you got to lose? You need to figure out exactly what game he’s playing first. As far as work is concerned, there are many pending issues, but they will soon be resolved. Have some patience.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2022

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Aquarius: those who have been engaged for some time can find a soul mate.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 21-27 NOVEMBER 2022