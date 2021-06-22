Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 22nd June 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 22 June 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, if you are waiting for something in love it is possible that good news is coming for you, be patient a little longer. As far as work is concerned, not all projects are going through: never lose the courage to restart. On the other hand, unexpected events are part of life, you have to accept them.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today (June 22, 2021), during the morning try not to raise fuss, sometimes you argue in vain with those around you. At work, everything seems to get back on its feet, from studying to professions, it’s time to raise your head and start again. But beware of the nervousness that is high.

GEMINI

Dear Gemini, someone may not have behaved well with you, probably someone you love: beware of gossips, there are those who will try in every way to put a spanner in the works. As far as work is concerned, a change of course may be necessary, we must save. You’ve had too much expense lately.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, today will be a day and in particular an interesting morning for love, take advantage of it. Slight decline expected in the afternoon, try not to overdo it and keep calm. As for the work, the first part of the day will prove interesting. Very interesting.

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Fox horoscope (Tuesday 22 June 2021), a decidedly conflictual day in love is expected: you are tired of always having to give explanations to those around you … sometimes silence is golden, better to keep The calm. As for work, there may be delays that will upset your plans. Be patient.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the morning will be better than the afternoon: there will be situations that you will have to analyze carefully, do not take the longest step. As far as work is concerned, you are not lacking in enterprise but something is not going as you would like, especially at an economic level. Keep calm.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, 22 JUNE 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: excellent day both for love and for work. Take advantage of it.

