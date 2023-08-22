Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayTuesday 22 August 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

Dear Libra, those who have a business that works well could also think about expanding… But be careful: do the math first to see if it’s a feasible project. Don’t gamble! The influence of the stars (especially favorable Venus) and the great charm you are endowed with will help you. Courage!

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 22 August 2023), until tomorrow, Wednesday 23 August, you will be able to relax and recover all the energy recently lost. These are important hours before throwing yourself headlong into a future that you can’t wait to find out what it has in store for you!

Dear Sagittarius, the second part of this week at the end of August will help you get back in shape and get good ideas, in the meantime try not to overdo it and limit yourself to the bare minimum. From Thursday onwards love will be more valid and both relationships and new encounters will benefit from it, it’s time to put an extra gear in the sentimental sphere.

Dear Capricorns, fatigue makes itself felt (and not a little) but you are still in a clear recovery; the second part of 2023 will be a bit agitated and stressful, however it will also give away prizes and will guarantee you an exit as winners if you have to face situations of a certain weight.

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 22 August 2023), those born under this sign are generally sociable and open, however these days they are closing in on a strange silence: what’s going on?

Dear Pisces, the Moon in excellent aspect helps you think about a better future, how to fix the things that don’t satisfy you in your life and make the right choices; favorite who wants to start new projects in view of September!

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: the Moon helps you think about your future and how to fix any problems. So good!

