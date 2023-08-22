Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 22ndAugust 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the month of August which is galloping towards the end represents a pause for reflection for you, which however does not mean that you necessarily have to stand still and wait for who knows what… You are studying the best way to overcome the difficulties that have arisen in recent months and , despite some hitches, there will be reconfirmations for the job!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 22 August 2023), for a few hours you will still be a little subdued, there is something wrong and you are conditioned by stress; this speech especially concerns those who have to reorganize the finances… Perhaps the income has decreased or there have been too many expenses…

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, interesting stars for those born under this sign. The recovery phase continues and those who have their own businesses will especially benefit. In these August days you can also get closer to your feelings, especially if there has recently been an estrangement (from you or from your partner it is indifferent).

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you feel dazed in this day of (almost) the end of August, there is still a little agitation due to what happened between Saturday and Sunday. You are still troubled… Put everything behind you and look ahead with confidence and optimism.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Tuesday 22 August 2023), you are nervous and agitated but these sensations must be put aside at least until mid-week: there is a strong risk that you will be conditioned by provocations, responsibilities or anxiety about future choices to be made. Since you like to test people, to understand how much they are fond of you, the advice is to wait until the 24th before raising a fuss…

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, interesting days await you at the end of August in which you can adopt a winning strategy: between March and April you were unhappy or lost, now you have learned from your mistakes and understood that you must not overreact. Let things happen and then evaluate later what is important to do.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: interesting days await you.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces