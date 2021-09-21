Paolo Fox horoscope today | Tuesday 21 September 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Tuesday 21 September 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, you are looking forward to a day of nervousness, so try to stay calm if you don’t want to argue with those around you. As for work, there is no shortage of problems, but slowly you will be able to solve everything. Roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (21 September 2021), in love there could be intriguing and opportunity-rich encounters. It’s up to you to turn something simple into a unique experience. As for work, focus on what really interests you and leave out everything else.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, good days ahead for feelings. You can take away great satisfactions with ease. New meetings at work can open unexpected doors and great success in every field. Beware of nervousness. Try to keep it at bay.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, after some violent discussion, you have made peace with your partner and now you are rediscovering the love and serenity of the past. Avoid falling back into new useless controversies. You have to value yourself more than you do and believe in yourself.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Tuesday 21 September 2021), the invitation is to be cautious, especially in love. This applies to both proven and new generation pairs. Tension in the air. Don’t be angry if something doesn’t go your way. As for work, you have to try to spend as little as possible.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you need greater certainty and stability, especially on an emotional level. You have had big disappointments so now you think about it several times before falling in love again. As for the work, it is a tiring period, but sooner or later the sacrifices pay off and you will reap the deserved fruits.

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Scorpio: excellent meetings are expected. Be ready to love.

